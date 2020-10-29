Subscribe
Features

The secrets of The Doors archive revealed!

Into the vaults!

Michael Bonner

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Welcome to the new issue of Uncut – Bruce Springsteen, Fleet Foxes and more!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the...
Read more
AlbumAndrew Mueller - 0

Tom Petty – Wildflowers & All The Rest

Petty’s 1994 solo album reissued in full, and then some
Read more
FeaturesPeter Watts - 0

The making of The Doors’ Morrison Hotel: “Most of it was really fun…”

Band members and eyewitnesses reveal all in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

The new issue of Uncut – in UK shops now and available to order online by clicking here – includes a deep dive into The Doors’ archive…

As a deluxe anniversary edition of the band’s Morrison Hotel hits shops, we peek inside Hollywood Vaults… Tucked away between Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Avenue, this vast, high-security storage facility is home to archives belonging to the biggest names in film, television and music. To protect the materials, temperature and humidity is maintained at 45°F. One visitor says this does something peculiar to your bladder, so you have to use the toilet every hour on the dot.

The Doors have kept their archives in Hollywood Vaults for more than two decades. The band ceased recording new material more than 40 years ago, but the inventory continues to grow as tapes are truffled out from defunct studios or record labels or via collectors and bootleggers. Some items are easy to acquire. Tapes of a 1966 concert at LA’s London Fog, for instance, came direct from a former employee of the club. Others are harder to obtain. A book could be written on the attempts to acquire first-generation copies of The Doors’ 1967 concerts at San Francisco’s Matrix nightclub; a colourful yarn that incorporates scams, misdirection and misunderstandings. The final deal for these prized – and as yet unreleased – tapes took place with all the high-stakes drama of a crime movie. The two sides met on neutral territory, both carrying suitcases – one containing tapes and the other a bill of exchange – with the handover only taking place when everybody was satisfied the music was genuine.

Advertisement

Bruce Botnick, The Doors’ engineer/producer, says they are currently seeking tapes of 1970 concerts in Hawaii, Dallas and New Orleans, as well as a Granada TV broadcast that was wiped for transmission. Jeff Jampol – who manages The Doors along with other ‘legacy artists’ such as Michael Jackson and Janis Joplin – is regularly visited by fans with material they believe could be the Holy Grail – the item that will put their kid through college. “I’m the guy who has to tell him it’s worth $300,” says Jampol. “They think I’m trying to rip them off, but I’ll just put it on the shelf with 300 other reels of silent Super 8 footage shot from 500ft away on a handheld camera.”

Jampol acknowledges that some fans will never be happy with the reissues – the sound quality won’t be good enough, there will be too many outtakes or not enough rarities. In a bid to pre-empt such criticisms, everything is mastered by Botnick and approved by Robby Krieger and John Densmore. The challenge is to please the older fans while also connecting The Doors to a younger audience. “Artists have a magic, and there is something that connects Jim Morrison to a 13-year-old in 1967 and also one in 2020,” says Jampol. “You have to figure out what the magic is. What we’re trying to do is stay authentic while opening up the idea of The Doors to people who haven’t heard it yet. Then you let the music and the magic do its work…”

You can read much more about The Doors and Morrison Hotel as well as Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Metallica, Paul Weller and more in the December 2020 issue of Uncut – in shops now, or available from our online shop.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.