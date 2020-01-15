The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Happy New Year to all Uncut readers! Time to finally put the 2010s behind us and begin looking ahead to a new decade – musically, at least, there’s plenty of cause for optimism. Kicking off 2020 in style, there’s a new, Kate-Bush-powered issue of Uncut in the shops tomorrow (Thursday 16) – you can read much more about that here – so we thought we’d accompany that with a bumper new playlist, featuring plenty of the music we enthuse about in the issue.

You can hear the latest singles from Tame Impala, Frazey Ford, Shopping and UK jazz prodigy Moses Boyd, all of whom are interviewed in the new mag; there’s a stunning reinterpretation of a Gil Scott-Heron number by fast-rising Chicago drummer/producer Makaya McCraven; St Vincent has remixed Beck, Ty Segall has buddied up with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale as Wasted Shirt, and Flaming Lips have merged with LA rockers Deap Vally; there are intriguing comebacks from Maria McKee, US Girls and Nigel Godrich’s Ultraísta; plus some heady deep synth stuff from LA Takedown and Waclaw Zimpel. Go on, treat yourself…

GIL SCOTT-HERON, MAKAYA McCRAVEN

“Where Did The Night Go”

(XL)



FRAZEY FORD

“Azad”

(Arts & Crafts)



TAME IMPALA

“Lost In Yesterday”

(Interscope)



BECK

“Uneventful Days (St Vincent Remix)”

(Capitol)



US GIRLS

“Overtime”

(4AD)



ULTRAÍSTA

“Tin King”

(Partisan)



MOSES BOYD

“Shades Of You”

(Exodus)



KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES

“C-Side”

(Dead Oceans)



SAMANTHA CRAIN

“An Echo”

(Real Kind Records)



MARIA McKEE

“Page Of Cups”

(Fire)



DEAP LIPS

“Home Thru Hell”

(Cooking Vinyl)



OBONGJAYAR

“God’s Own Children”

(September Recordings)



WASTED SHIRT

“Double The Dream”

(Famous Class Records)



OOIOO

“Jibun”

(Thrill Jockey)

SHOPPING

“Initiative”

(FatCat)



LA TAKEDOWN

“The Swimmer”

(Castle Face)



WESTERMAN

“Blue Comanche”

(PIAS/Partisan)



DESTROYER

“Cue Synthesizer”

(Dead Oceans)



WACŁAW ZIMPEL

“Sine Tapes”

(Ongehoord)



WATERLESS HILLS

“An Untidy Country Of Glaring Limestone”

(Cardinal Fuzz / Feeding Tube Records)

