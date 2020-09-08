The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

You may have already seen today’s big news – there’s a new New Order song in the wild – though we’re equally excited by the returns of Gwenifer Raymond, Actress, Todd Rundgren (teaming up unexpectedly but seamlessly with rapper Narcy), Negativland and a whole new album-length EP from William Tyler.

Also on today’s agenda: underrated soul legends William Bell and Steve Arrington, molten freakouts from The Heliocentrics and Carlton Melton, plus Hot Chip covering The Velvet Underground. Meanwhile fans of lap steel-based bliss-outs are in for a treat…

NEW ORDER

“Be A Rebel”

(Mute)



LIRAZ

“Injah”

(Glitterbeat)



SKYWAY MAN

“Sometimes Darkness / Railroad / Sometimes Darkness Reprise”

(Mama Bird)



WILLIAM TYLER

“With News About Heaven”

(Merge)

RAF RUNDELL

“Monsterpiece”

(Heavenly)



STEVE ARRINGTON

“Make A Difference”

(Stones Throw)



TODD RUNDGREN AND NARCY

“Espionage”

(Cleopatra)



FELBM

“Filatelie”

(Soundway)

NEGATIVLAND

“Don’t Don’t Get Freaked Out”

(Seeland)



ACTRESS

“Walking Flames (feat Sampha)”

(Ninja Tune)

THE HELIOCENTRICS

“Devistation”

(Madlib Invazion)

CARLTON MELTON

“Waylay”

(Agitated)



GWENIFER RAYMOND

“Eulogy For Dead French Composer”

(Tompkins Square)

HELENA DELAND

“Truth Nugget”

(Luminelle)



NORTH AMERICANS

“Furniture In The Valley / Rivers That You Cannot See”

(Third Man Records)



MICHAEL SCOTT DAWSON

“London, 4am”

(We Are Busy Bodies)



BEN HARPER

“Inland Empire”

(Anti-)



SON LUX

“Only (Chasing You) [feat. William Bell]”

(City Slang)



ANA ROXANNE

“Suite Pour L’Invisible”

(Kranky)



HOT CHIP

“Candy Says”

(Late Night Tales)

