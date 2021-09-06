Uncut’s Ultimate End Of The Road Festival 2021 Round-Up!

So we’re back from Larmer Tree Gardens – and what a brilliant time we’ve all had. The weather was perfect, the beer was ace and the music was fantastic. Did I say the music was fantastic? This was a veritable feast of live music after an 18 month fast – and it genuinely couldn’t have been any better, from Stereolab‘s rousing opening night headline shot through The Comet Is Coming‘s avant-jazz, Jane Weaver‘s psych folk, Giant Swan‘s industrial techno or the capacity crowd’s at the Uncut Q&As.

Huge thanks to Tom, Sam, Mark and Marc for immense work over the weekend.

And now, for your convenience, here’s a round up of all our EOTR 2021 blogs…

“Something to really lift your spirits” – John Grant’s End Of The Road picks

Stereolab, Kikagaku Moyo: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 1

The “French Disko” legends headlined the opening day of EOTR 2021, with a hypnotic set perfect for post-lockdown immersion

Damon Albarn, Hot Chip: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 2

Teary singalongs, formation dancing and chanting the “eighth chakra”

John Grant: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 2

The electro visionary reconstructed his persona onstage, Stop Making Sense-style

Modern Nature’s Jack Cooper Q&A: End Of The Road Festival 2021

The Modern Nature mainman spoke to our own Tom Pinnock on the Talking Heads stage

10 Highlights From End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 3

Bring Prince back to life! Churn your own ice-cream! All this and much more…

Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson Q&A: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 3

On lockdown life, working methods, the return of playing live: “It’s the same old, but it’s weird…”

Jane Weaver, Squid: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 3

Saturday afternoon at End Of The Road is usually ready for anything. But how much anything can it take?

The Comet Is Coming, Jonny Greenwood: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 3

Plus Field Music, Hen Ogledd, Kiran Leonard, Modern Nature and Giant Swan

Richard Dawson Q&A: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 4

The Hen Ogledd mastermind accidentally reveals news of a new album, amongst revelations about music’s ancient spirit, “block-time” and groin chips

Shirley Collins, Arab Strap: End Of The Road Festival 2021 – Day 4

Plus Jim Ghedi, King Krule and Black Country, New Road