The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2022

It’s one of those sticky summer days in the UK when it’s too hot to do anything much, so why not crawl into a shady corner with a cold beverage, stick your headphones on and dive into our latest playlist?

As always, there’s plenty of new music to get excited about, some of which you can read more about in the new issue of Uncut – out tomorrow, folks! Looking ahead to the autumn there are early sighters for new albums from Cass McCombs, Beth Orton, Courtney Marie Andrews and Bonny Light Horseman, plus some freakier business from Rich Ruth, Moor Mother and Butthole Surfers’ Gibby Haynes. Open the window, close the curtains, and enjoy…

CASS McCOMBS

“Unproud Warrior”

(Anti-)



BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

“California”

(37d03d)



COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

“Satellite”

(Fat Possum)



JULIA JACKLIN

“I Was Neon”

(Transgressive)



SEAN THOMPSON’S WEIRD EARS

“Saturday Drive”

(Curation)



SESSA

“Pele da Esfera”

(Mexican Summer)



NAIMA BOCK

“Campervan”

(Sub Pop)



DRY CLEANING

“Don’t Press Me”

(4AD)



MOREISH IDOLS

“Hangar”

(Speedy Wunderground)



BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE

“Zodiac (feat James Baley)”

(Telephone Explosion)



REVELATORS SOUND SYSTEM

“Grieving”

(37d03d)





RICH RUTH

“Taken Back”

(Third Man)





BETH ORTON

“Weather Alive”

(Partisan)



MOOR MOTHER

“Rap Jasm (feat. Akai Solo & Justmadnice)”

(Anti-)



PSYCHIC ILLS & GIBBY HAYNES

“Lude”

(Rvng Intl)



MINRU

“Light End”

(Morr Music)



SUN’S SIGNATURE

“Apples”

(Partisan)

