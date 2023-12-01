Send us your questions for Squeeze!

Half a century ago, Chris Difford stuck a ‘guitarist wanted’ ad in the window of his local shop in South-East London. There was no band, and only one person replied.

But that person was Glenn Tilbrook, and thus began one of the great British songwriting partnerships, encompassing 15 studio albums to date – more if you count the music they released together outside the Squeeze banner – and numerous classic singles, including three Top 10 hits.

Order the latest issue of UNCUT now, featuring Bob Dylan and our bumper Review Of 2023

Advertisement

Next autumn, Squeeze will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a comprehensive UK tour – see the full list of dates here.

But first, they’ve kindly consented to go up the junction with you lot, the Uncut readers, for our next Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask these witty chroniclers of a bruised but not-quite-broken Britain? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Friday (December 8) and Chris and Glenn will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.