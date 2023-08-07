Send us your questions for Kristin Hersh

It’s always exciting to have a new Kristin Hersh album on the slate, whether that’s with Throwing Muses, 50FootWave or solo, as in the case of Clear Pond Road, due for release on Fire Records on September 8.

You can watch a video for the song “Ms Haha” below and pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

To accompany the release of Clear Pond Road, Hersh will embark on an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland, starting in Exeter on September 27 – see the full list of dates here.

But before all that, she’s kindly agreed to host an Audience With symposium for Uncut. So what do you want to ask a pioneering and prolific alt.rock legend? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday (August 9) and Kristin will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.