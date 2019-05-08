The 16th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Some highlights from this week's office listening

1.

75 DOLLAR BILL

“Every Last Tea Or Coffee”

(tak:til/ Glitterbeat)

2.

THE QUIET TEMPLE

“The Last Opuim Den (On Earth)”

(Point Of Departure Recordings)

3.

KAZU

“Salty”

(Adult Baby)

4.

HOUSE AND LAND

“Across The Field”

(Thrill Jockey”)

<a href="http://sarahlouise.bandcamp.com/album/across-the-field">Across The Field by House and Land</a>

5.

VANISHING TWIN

“Krk (At Home In Strange Places)”

(Fire)

6.

AFRICA EXPRESS

“Johannesburg” [feat. Gruff Ryhs, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot

(Africa Express Records)

7.

WOVOKA GENTLE

“Xerxes ‘19” [feat. Kids Club Kampala Children’s Choir]

(Nude)

8.

PORRIDGE RADIO

“Don’t Ask Me Twice”

(Memorials Of Distinction)

9.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

“Drunk II”

(Epitaph)

10.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM

“Can’t Stop”

(Joyful Noise Recordings)

11.

CHRIS GANTRY

“Life Well Lived”

(Drag City)

12.

THE NATIONAL

“Hairpin Turns”

(4AD)

