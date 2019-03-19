The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Boogarins, Santana, Jenny Lewis, Pond, Mekons, Holly Herndon, Roots Manuva and more
A fairly zesty and cosmopolitan playlist for you this week, featuring the strident Brazilian psych of Boogarins and the Saharan post-industrial trance of Ifriqiyya Electrique, not to mention the return of Santana with a distinctly African groove. We welcome Switzerland’s L’Eclair and London-based Nigerian Obongjayar to the party, while there’s an intriguing team-up between evergreen UK rapper Roots Manuva and Sugar Hill/Tackhead/Living Color’s Doug Wimbish. Plus strong new tunes from Jenny Lewis, Mekons, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Pond covering Madonna! Dig in…
BOOGARINS
Sombra ou Dúvida
(OAR)
SANTANA
Los Invisibles ft Buika
(Concord Music Group)
LOUIS COLE
Doing The Things
(Brainfeeder)
JENNY LEWIS
Wasted Youth
(Warner Bros)
OHTIS
Pervert Blood
(Full Time Hobby)
MEKONS
After The Rain
(Glitterbeat)
BIBIO
Curls
(Warp)
JR BOHANNON
Fluctuation Pt 1
(Phantom Limb)
L’ECLAIR
Endless Dave
(Beyond Is Beyond Is Beyond)
WH LUNG
Second Death Of My Face
(Melodic)
POND
Ray Of Light
(Triple J radio session)
OBONGJAYAR
Frens
(Plastic Circle)
ROOTS MANUVA & DOUG WIMBISH
Spit Bits
(On-U Sound)
IFRIQIYYA ELECTRIQUE
He Eh Lalla
(Glitterbeat)
HOLLY HERNDON
Eternal
(4AD)
AVEY TARE
HORS_
(Domino)
ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE
Lapwing
(Severn Songs)
CRAVEN FAULTS
Ings
(Lowfold Works)
