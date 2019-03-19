The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Boogarins, Santana, Jenny Lewis, Pond, Mekons, Holly Herndon, Roots Manuva and more

A fairly zesty and cosmopolitan playlist for you this week, featuring the strident Brazilian psych of Boogarins and the Saharan post-industrial trance of Ifriqiyya Electrique, not to mention the return of Santana with a distinctly African groove. We welcome Switzerland’s L’Eclair and London-based Nigerian Obongjayar to the party, while there’s an intriguing team-up between evergreen UK rapper Roots Manuva and Sugar Hill/Tackhead/Living Color’s Doug Wimbish. Plus strong new tunes from Jenny Lewis, Mekons, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Pond covering Madonna! Dig in…

BOOGARINS

Sombra ou Dúvida

(OAR)

SANTANA

Los Invisibles ft Buika

(Concord Music Group)

LOUIS COLE

Doing The Things

(Brainfeeder)

JENNY LEWIS

Wasted Youth

(Warner Bros)

OHTIS

Pervert Blood

(Full Time Hobby)

MEKONS

After The Rain

(Glitterbeat)

BIBIO

Curls

(Warp)

JR BOHANNON

Fluctuation Pt 1

(Phantom Limb)

L’ECLAIR

Endless Dave

(Beyond Is Beyond Is Beyond)

WH LUNG

Second Death Of My Face

(Melodic)

POND

Ray Of Light

(Triple J radio session)

OBONGJAYAR

Frens

(Plastic Circle)

ROOTS MANUVA & DOUG WIMBISH

Spit Bits

(On-U Sound)



IFRIQIYYA ELECTRIQUE

He Eh Lalla

(Glitterbeat)

HOLLY HERNDON

Eternal

(4AD)

AVEY TARE

HORS_

(Domino)

ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE

Lapwing

(Severn Songs)

CRAVEN FAULTS

Ings

(Lowfold Works)

