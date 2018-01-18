The 3rd Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Featuring Haley Heynderickx, Mint Field, Gwenno, Graham Coxon and more...

In the meantime, here are some highlights from another strong week for new music. In terms of new discoveries, I really like Haley Heynderickx song, which has shades of both Sharon Van Etten and Jeff Buckley, as well as Mint Field, who have an agreeable Mazzy Star fuzz to them. There’s righteous post-punk vibes from Bas Jan and Shopping; welcome returns in their respective spheres for Graham Coxon, Gwenno and Young Fathers; Teenage Fanclub drummer Francis MacDonald‘s neo-classical project continues to grow; Tracey Torn gets on her disco shoes.

1.

HALEY HEYNDERICKX

“Untitled God Song”

(Mama Bird Recording Co.)

2.

MINT FIELD

“Ojos En El Carro”

(Innovative Leisure)

3.

GWENNO

“Tir Ha Mor”

(Heavenly Recordings)

4.

SHOPPING

“Wild Child”

(FatCat Records)

5.

GRAHAM COXON

“Walking All Day”

(Warner Music Group)

6.

FRANCIS MacDONALD

“Beam”

(TR7/Shoeshine Records)

7.

JOSH T PEARSON

“Straight To The Top!”

(Mute)

8.

BAS JAN

“Argument”

(Lost Map)

9.

AMEN DUNES

“Miki Dora”

(Sacred Bones)

10.

BELLE ADAIR

“Get Away”

(Single Lock Records)

11.

FEMI KUTI

“One People One World”

(Knitting Factory Records)

12.

TRACEY THORN

“Queen”

(Unmade Road / Caroline International)

13.

THE DECEMBERISTS

“Severed”

(Rough Trade)

14.

MOUNT EERIE

“Distortion”

(P.W. Elverum & Sun)

15.

YOUNG FATHERS

“Lord”

(Ninja Tune)

