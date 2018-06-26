Win tickets to see Paul Simon live in Hyde Park!

The British Summer Time event on July 15 also features James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

Paul Simon will headline Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park, London, on July 15. Billed as ‘Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour’, it may be the last chance you get to see the legendary singer-songwriter before he retires from live performance.

Tickets for the event – which also features James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Bonnie Raitt and Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit – are almost sold out. But we’re giving away ONE pair of tickets to one lucky Uncut reader.

To enter, please answer the following question correctly. One winner will be chosen at random from the Uncut office hat.

What is the first track on Paul Simon’s classic 1986 album Graceland?

a) You Can Call Me Al

b) The Boy In The Bubble

c) Graceland

Send your answers to UncutComp@timeinc.com by Friday June 30.

