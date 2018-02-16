Watch a video for the new Manic Street Preachers song, “Distant Colours”

It's the second single from Resistance Is Futile, due April 13

Manic Street Preachers have released a new single. “Distant Colours” is taken from their upcoming 13th album Resistance Is Futile, due out on April 13.

Watch the video, directed by regular Manics collaborator Kieran Evans, below:

You can pre-order Resistance Is Futile here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.