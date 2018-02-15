Watch the video for Courtney Barnett’s new single, “Nameless, Faceless”

It's taken from her second solo album Tell Me How You Really Feel, out May 18
Courtney Barnett has released the first single from her upcoming second solo album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.
Watch the video for “Nameless, Faceless” – a pithy skewering of anonymous internet trolls – here:
Tell Me How You Really Feel will be released by Marathon Artists/Milk! on May 18. Pre-order it here and peruse the artwork and tracklisting below:
Hopefulessness
City Looks Pretty
Charity
Need a Little Time
Nameless, Faceless
I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence
Help Your Self
Walkin’ on Eggshells
Sunday Roast
