Watch the video for Courtney Barnett’s new single, “Nameless, Faceless”

It's taken from her second solo album Tell Me How You Really Feel, out May 18

Courtney Barnett has released the first single from her upcoming second solo album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Watch the video for “Nameless, Faceless” – a pithy skewering of anonymous internet trolls – here:

Tell Me How You Really Feel will be released by Marathon Artists/Milk! on May 18. Pre-order it here and peruse the artwork and tracklisting below:

Hopefulessness

City Looks Pretty

Charity

Need a Little Time

Nameless, Faceless

I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

Help Your Self

Walkin’ on Eggshells

Sunday Roast

