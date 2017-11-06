Van Morrison announces new studio album, Versatile

He follows up September's Roll With The Punches

Van Morrison has announced details of a new studio album, Versatile.

This is his 38th studio album and follows on from Roll With The Punches, released in September.

As well as songs originally made famous by the likes of Chet Baker, Frank Sinatra, the Righteous Brothers, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole, Versatile features three new Van compositions. Van says of Versatile: “Recording songs like these – especially the standards – gave me the chance to stretch out vocally and get back to the music that originally inspired me to sing – jazz!”

Versatile is released on Caroline International on December 1, 2017.

The tracklisting is:

Broken Record (Van Morrison)

A Foggy Day (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)

Let’s Get Lost (Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh)

Bye Bye Blackbird (Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon)

Skye Boat Song (Traditional. Arranged by Van Morrison)

Take It Easy Baby (Van Morrison)

Makin’ Whoopee (Walter Donaldson and Gus Kahn)

I Get a Kick Out of You (Cole Porter)

I Forgot That Love Existed (Van Morrison)

Unchained Melody (Alex North and Hy Zaret)

Start All Over Again (Van Morrison)

Only A Dream (Van Morrison)

Affirmation featuring Sir James Galway (Van Morrison)

The Party’s Over (Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne)

I Left My Heart in San Francisco (George Cory and Douglass Cross)

They Can’t Take That Away from Me (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)

