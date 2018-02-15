Two new David Bowie reissues coming in April

Changestwobowie and Aladdin Sane repressed on coloured vinyl

David Bowie‘s long deleted singles compilation Changestwobowie – the lesser-known sequel to Changesonebowie – will be reissued by Parlophone on April 13 on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Some of the initial run of 180g vinyl editions will come on blue vinyl (distributed randomly) before reverting to the standard black vinyl.

The tracklisting for Changestwobowie is as follows:

Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)

Oh! You Pretty Things

Starman

1984

Ashes To Ashes*

Sound And Vision

Fashion*

Wild Is The Wind

John, I’m Only Dancing (Again) 1975

D.J.*

*single versions

Following a week later on April 20, Aladdin Sane will be reissued on silver vinyl to mark its 45th birthday.

Containing Ken Scott’s approved 2013 remaster, this version will only be available in physical stores and not online.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.