Thom Yorke announces solo tour

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has announced a European solo tour for May and June, including dates in Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

He’ll be joined by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri, who backed him on select dates last year. The full tour dates are as follows:

28 May – Teatro Verdi – Florence, Italy

29 May – Fabrique Milano – Milan, Italy

30 May – Halle 622 – Zurich, Switzerland

1 June – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany

3 June – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

4 June – Royal Theatre Carré – Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 June – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, UK

8 June – Roundhouse – London, UK

10 June – Palace Theatre – Manchester, UK

12 June – L’Olympia – Paris, France

13 June – Le Transbordeur – Lyon, France

16 June – Sonar, Fira de Barcelona – Barcelona, Spain

Tickets go on sale here from Friday (March 23) at 10am.

Yorke has yet to announce a follow-up to 2014’s solo album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, but for the past few weeks he has been tweeting a series of cryptic one-liners which many have interpreted as new lyrics or song titles.

