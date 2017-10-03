Thom Yorke announces new solo dates

And a reissue for Tomorrow's Modern Boxes

Thom Yorke has announced a pair of live performances in California.

He will be joined by longtime producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri for both shows, which take place on December 12 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and on December 14 at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

The two dates are an addition to his previously announced appearance at Day for Night Festival in Houston, Texas on December 17.

Yorke has also announced his 2014 solo album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes is being reissued via XL on December 8 on CD, vinyl and via streaming services.

