Steely Dan to play classic albums at New York residency

Donald Fagen and band will tackle Aja, Gaucho and more at the Beacon Theatre in October

Steely Dan have announced a residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre in October, during which they’ll play shows dedicated to several of their classic albums, including Aja, Gaucho, Countdown To Ecstasy and The Royal Scam.

There’ll also be a run-through of Donald Fagen’s 1982 solo album The Nightfly, as well as a greatest hits sets and another voted for by fans.

Following the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker last year, Fagen’s live band now features guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bassist Freddie Washington, keyboardist Jim Beard, three backing vocalists and a four-piece horn section.

Full dates of the Beacon Theatre residency are as follows:

October 17 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Royal Scam)

October 18 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

October 20 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

October 21 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (“By Popular Demand”)

October 24 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Countdown to Ecstasy)

October 26 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Gaucho)

October 27 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

October 29 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

October 30 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Greatest Hits)

Tickets are available here from 3pm on Friday (March 30).

