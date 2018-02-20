The Who to release Live At The Fillmore East 1968 for 50th anniversary

Pete Townshend's 1972 solo album Who Came First also reissued

The Who will finally release an official album of their much bootlegged 1968 Fillmore East shows for their 50th anniversary in April.

Originally planned as the follow-up to The Who Sell Out, the release of Live At The Fillmore East was scrapped when it was discovered that only part of the first night’s concert had been recorded. Luckily the second night was also captured and this has now been fully restored and mixed by Who sound engineer Bob Pridden from the original four-track tapes.

Live At The Fillmore East 1968 will be released in 3xLP and 2xCD editions on April 20. The tracklistings are as follows:

2xCD VERSION

Disc One

Summertime Blues 4.14

Fortune Teller 2.38

Tattoo 2.58

Little Billy 3.38

I Can’t Explain 2.28

Happy Jack 2.18

Relax 11.57

I’m A Boy 3.23

A Quick One 11.15

My Way 3.16

C’mon Everybody 1.55

Shakin’ All Over 6.55

Boris The Spider 2.32

Disc Two

My Generation 33.02

3xLP VERSION

Side One

Summertime Blues 4.14

Fortune Teller 2.38

Tattoo 2.58

Little Billy 3.38

Side Two

I Can’t Explain 2.28

Happy Jack 2.18

Relax 11.57

Side Three

I’m A Boy 3.23

A Quick One 11.15

Side Four

My Way 3.16

C’mon Everybody 1.55

Shakin’ All Over 6.55

Boris The Spider 2.32

Side Five

My Generation (pt 1) 17.14

Side Six

My Generation (pt 2) 16.08

Pre-order the album here.

On the same day, UMC will also reissue Pete Townshend‘s 1972 solo album Who Came First in deluxe, remastered form.

The 2xCD release features eight previously unreleased tracks, new edits, alternative versions and live performances. The full tracklisting is as follows:

CD1

1. Pure and Easy

2. Evolution

3. Forever’s No Time At All

4. Let’s See Action

5. Time Is Passing

6. There’s a Heartache Following Me

7. Sheraton Gibson

8. Content

9. Parvardigar

CD2

1. His Hands

2. The Seeker (2017 edit)

3. Day Of Silence

4. Sleeping Dog

5. Mary Jane (Stage A Version)

6. I Always Say (2017 Edit)

7. Begin The Beguine (2017 edit)

8. Baba O’Reilly (Instrumental)

9. The Love Man (Stage C)*

10. Content (Stage A)*

11. Day Of Silence (Alternate Version)*

12. Parvardigar (Alternate take)*

13. Nothing Is Everything*

14. There’s A Fortune In Those Hills*

15. Meher Baba In Italy*

16. Drowned (live in India)*

17. Evolution (live at Ronnie Lane Memorial)

*previously unreleased

