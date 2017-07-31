Radiohead share three new live videos

They're from the band's recent festival appearances

Radiohead have shared three new live videos via their radiohead.tv channel.

The band recently relaunched the site with a full recording of their headlining at Coachella weekend two.

Now, they’ve shared three new clips from recent performances at the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival, Italy’s I-Days Festival, and Poland’s Open’er Festival.

You can watch all three live videos below.

