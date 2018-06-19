The Psychedelic Furs reissue entire catalogue on vinyl

Their seven studio albums will be re-released on July 27

Following their show at Robert Smith’s Meltdown last week, The Psychedelic Furs have announced the vinyl reissue of their entire back catalogue.

The band’s seven studio albums, from 1980’s eponymous debut to 1991’s World Outside, will be re-released on heavyweight 180gsm vinyl in original, replica packaging on July 27 through Sony Legacy.

