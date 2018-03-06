Pink Floyd’s The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn gets new mono remaster

The vinyl release is a Record Store Day exclusive

Pink Floyd will issue a new mono remaster of their landmark debut album The Piper Of The Gates Of Dawn for Record Store Day (April 21).

The 180g vinyl release has been remastered from the original 1967 mono mix by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman.

It comes packaged inside a card envelope featuring a new design by Hipgnosis’s Aubrey Powell and Peter Curzon, including a gold embossed version of the graphic by Syd Barrett which features on the reverse of the original mono LP. The package also includes a poster featuring the original photograph (taken by Colin Prime in Ruskin Park, South London) that inspired Syd’s graphic.

