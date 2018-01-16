New anthology collects unheard songs and poems by Nick Drake’s mother Molly

The Tide's Magnificence contains 79 poems and two CDs of music

In 2011, Nick Drake‘s mother Molly was revealed as a notable songwriter in her own right when an album of her 1950s home recordings was released by Bryter Music.

Seven more Molly Drake songs have now been unearthed for inclusion on a new book and CD anthology called The Tide’s Magnificence, set for release in late February. They include Oh To Be In England (words by Robert Browning) and the traditional song The Oak And The Ash (a duet with Molly’s sister Nancy).

The Tide’s Magnificence also includes all the recordings from the original Molly Drake album, along with 79 of her poems, plus photos, diary extracts, song manuscripts and handwritten notes.

Many of the songs and poems were covered by The Unthanks on their 2017 tour and album, The Songs Of Molly Drake.

