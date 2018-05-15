Musicians pay tribute to avant-garde hero Glenn Branca

The influential guitarist and composer has died age 69

Musicians have been paying tribute to influential no wave guitarist and avant-garde composer Glenn Branca, who died this week of throat cancer aged 69.

After founding key no wave group Theoretical Girls in 1976, Branca forged a singular career writing and performing cacophonous, minimalist guitar symphonies and other rigorous, uncompromising works.

He played a crucial role in the formation of Sonic Youth, introducing Thurston Moore to Lee Ranaldo and putting out their first two albums on his own label. David Bowie named Branca’s 1981 album The Ascension as one of his favourite records of all-time.

Writing on Instagram, Ranaldo said: “The beginning of my time in New York, 1979-1980, would have been nothing without the genius work that Glenn Branca was doing at that time. The most radical, intelligent response to punk and the avant garde I’d ever seen.”

Actor and Lounge Lizards leader John Lurie added that seeing Theoretical Girls in 1979 “changed my life”.

Thurston Moore tweeted simply: “The Ascension”

