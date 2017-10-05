Mike Love announces new double album, Unleash The Love

Features new songs and re-recordings of Beach Boys classics

Mike Love has announced details of a new solo album, Unleash The Love.

The double features 13 new songs and 14 re-recordings of Beach Boys classics. It is released on November 17 through BMG.

“I’ve been working on these new songs on and off for many years now and I’m excited to share them with fans,” says Mike Love. “As a writer, I kept gravitating to this idea of love, in all forms. Romantic love, unrequited love, lasting love, spiritual love, love for the planet, and what the absence of love can do to us as a people. This album is my way of communicating what the world needs now is love sweet love. And the hope is if we all can unleash whatever love inside of us, we can collectively make this world better.”

The tracklisting is:

Mike Love Originals

Side A

All the Love in Paris featuring Dave Koz on Saxophone

Getcha Back featuring John Stamos on Drums

Daybreak Over the Ocean

I Don’t Wanna Know

Too Cruel

Crescent Moon

Side B

Cool Head, Warm Heart

Pisces Brothers

Unleash The Love

Ram Raj

10,000 Years Ago featuring John Stamos on Drums

Only One Earth

Make Love Not War

Mike Love/Beach Boys Re-Records

Side A

California Girls

Do It Again featuring Mark McGrath and John Stamos

Help Me Rhonda

I Get Around

Warmth of the Sun featuring Ambha Love

Brian’s Back

Side B

Kiss Me Baby

Darlin’ featuring AJR

Wild Honey featuring John Cowsill

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Good Vibrations

Fun Fun Fun

