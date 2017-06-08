Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett announce collaborative album + tour

Members of Warpaint and Sleater-Kinney also feature in their band

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett have announced details of a North American tour for later this year.

The duo will be backed by band The Sea Lice, a revolving cast of musicians featuring Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Rob Laakso (The Violators, The Swirlies, Mice Parade), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint) and Katie Harkin (Sky Larkin, touring member of Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts).

The announcement comes as Vile and Barnett reveal that they have completed a collaboration album for release later this year.

The album is the result of 8 days in the studio spread over almost 15 months when Vile and Barnett’s respective touring schedules allowed for them to be in the same place at the same time. The album will be released later this year jointly by Marathon Artists, Matador Records and Milk! Records.

The pair will play:



October 11 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

October 14 Los Angeles, CA – The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

October 15 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

October 18 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

October 20 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 21 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

October 22 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

October 25 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 26 Chicago, IL – Rockefeller Chapel

October 27 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

October 28 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

October 30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 31 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

November 01 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 03 Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theatre

November 04 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

November 09 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 10 Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

November 11 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

