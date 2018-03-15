Johnny Marr exclusive: “We’re going to need music more than ever”

The guitarist shares his vision for an "alternative society" in the new issue of Uncut

Ahead of the release of his new solo album Call The Comet, Johnny Marr talks exclusively to Uncut about his latest musical mission and the challenges of writing songs in the “insidious and toxic” atmosphere created by the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump.

“What bothered me, going in to the record, was that my creativity was being contaminated by these people,” he says in the new issue of Uncut, on sale now. “It was impacting on the place where I live, on my friends’ thinking. I almost had to make a pact with myself to get around the political issue, so that my record wouldn’t be spoilt by it. The best thing I can do is let the people who are interested in me know that I’m still one of the good guys; that I’m feeling it with them.”

Asked how he feels that his former Smiths bandmate Morrissey is now on the other side of the political chasm, Marr says: “I never thought about that. I have other concerns.”

One of those appears to be attempting, through his music, to envision a better future. “I don’t mean there’s going to be a revolution imminently, but long-term – and I’m only talking a couple of decades – I imagine there’s going to be an alternative society… It will have a shared consciousness and a compassion for other people, animals, oneself… The old political vocabulary belongs to another time now. It’s the young people who are going to make the change.”

