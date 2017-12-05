John Prine announces new studio album plus tour dates with Kurt Vile, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson

The album will be first of original material for 13 years

John Prine has announced a spring tour and a new album.

The tour begins in April in New York and winds up in Norfolk, Virginia in June. Prine will be joined on select dates by Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile and Margo Price.

Here’s Kurt Vile introducing Prine’s recently-published book, John Prine Beyond Words, and briefly cover “That’s the Way the World Goes Round”.

Prine will also release his first album of original material since 2005’s Fair & Square to coincide with the dates. No details have yet been announced about the record, though.

The tour dates are:

April 13 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (with Sturgill Simpson)

April 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre (with Kurt Vile)

April 25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

April 27 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

April 28 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

May 11 — Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 12 —Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

May 19 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

May 23 — Folsom, CA @ Harris Center

May 24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

June 2 — Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall (with Margo Price)

