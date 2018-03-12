The House Of Love announce 30th anniversary show

The band will play their 1988 debut album in full at London's Roundhouse in November

The House Of Love will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut by playing the album in full at London’s Roundhouse on November 10.

The concert will feature original members Guy Chadwick, Terry Bickers and Pete Evans, along with long-term bass player Matt Jury who replaced Chris Groothuizen when the band reformed in 2003. They previously performed their debut album for a Don’t Look Back show in 2007.

Tickets are available here, on sale now.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.