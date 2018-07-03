Hear two new songs by The Chills

NZ band's new album Snow Bound is out on September 14

New Zealand indie-rockers The Chills have announced a follow-up to their 2015 comeback album Silver Bullets, entitled Snow Bound.

Hear two tracks from it, “Complex” and “Lord Of All I Survey”, below:

Frontman Martin Phillipps says that the album is about “consolidation, re-grouping, acceptance and mortality… Hopefully a kind of Carole King ‘Tapestry’ for ageing punks.”

Snow Bound will be released by Fire Records on September 14.

