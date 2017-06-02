Hear Radiohead’s previously unreleased OK Computer track, “I Promise”

The song is taken from their forthcoming OKNOTOK set

Radiohead have shared one of the previously unreleased tracks from their OK Computer sessions.

You can hear the track, “I Promise“, below.

The song features on OKNOTOK, a box set which will feature a remastered OK Computer, eight B-sides and two never before released tracks alongside “I Promise”: “Lift” and “Man Of War”.

Digital formats, double CD, and triple 180g LP versions of the 23 track album will be released widely on June 23.

A boxed edition will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180 gram black 12″ vinyl records and a hardcover book containing more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and lyrics.

It will also include a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Stanley Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes.

