Hear a previously unreleased Brian Eno track

"Kazakhstan" is taken from his upcoming Music For Installations box set

As announced last month, Brian Eno’s Music For Installations box set is coming out on May 4.

Hear a track from it – the previously unreleased “Kazakhstan”, originally created for an installation in the UK Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017 – below:

You can read a full review of Music For Installations in the new issue of Uncut, on sale now. Also reviewed: new albums by Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Arctic Monkeys, Ry Cooder, Courtney Barnett and Ryley Walker.

