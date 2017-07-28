Hear Margo Price’s new EP, Weakness

It's released today on Third Man Records

Margo Price releases her new EP Weakness, via Third Man Records today.

Recorded at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Weakness was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Zac Brown), Alex Munoz, Jeremy Ivey, and Margo herself.

Weakness is available everywhere now both digitally and physically as two 2-song 45’s.

Weakness EP tracklist:

Weakness

Just Like Love

Paper Cowboy

Good Luck

