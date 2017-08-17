Hear LCD Soundsystem’s new track, “tonite”

Their forthcoming American Dream is Uncut's Album Of The Month

LCD Soundsystem have unveiled a new track from their forthcoming album, American Dream.

“tonite” follows the album’s first two singles, “Call The Police” and “American Dream”.

The album is available on September 1 on Columbia Records/DFA.

“David Bowie was an incredibly disarming person…” LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream is Uncut’s Album Of The Month; and James Murphy tells us about the band’s comeback, his friendship with Bowie and more

