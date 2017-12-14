Hear Jarvis Cocker and Iggy Pop cover Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”

The song appears on the BBC TV show, Peaky Blinders

Jarvis Cocker and Iggy Pop have recorded a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ “Red Right Hand“.

The song appears as the theme tune to the Peaky Blinders TV series.

Their version featured in this week’s episode, broadcasted last night on the BBC, and it is available on all digital platforms now.

