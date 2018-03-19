Glenn Frey box set due for release in May

Above The Clouds collects his pre- and post-Eagles material

May 11 will see the release of Above The Clouds: The Collection, a four-disc box set of solo material by the late Eagles frontman Glenn Frey.

CD1 (also available separately) collates his greatest hits, including 80s pop-rock staples “The Heat Is On” and “Smuggler’s Blues”. CD2 delves deeper into his post-Eagles solo career, while CD3 features the 1969 self-titled album by Longbranch/Pennywhistle, the duo comprising Frey and future Eagles songwriter JD Souther.

The fourth disc is a DVD of Frey’s performance at the National Stadium in Dublin from July 1992, which includes his renditions of Eagles songs “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Desperado”.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Disc 1

1. The Heat Is On

2. Call on Me (Theme from “South of Sunset”)

3. Part of Me, Part of You

4. You Belong to the City

5. Smuggler’s Blues

6. Sexy Girl

7. The Allnighter

8. Soul Searchin’

9. Same Girl

10. The One You Love

11. Strange Weather

12. I’ve Got Mine

13. River of Dreams

14. Love in the 21st Century

15. Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy (Medley – Live at The Stadium: Dublin, Ireland)

Disc 2

1. Let’s Go Home

2. I Got Love

3. The Way to Happiness

4. Common Ground

5. After Hours

6. Rising Sun (Instrumental)

7. The Shadow of Your Smile

8. Better in the U.S.A

9. Brave New World

10. Caroline, No

11. For Sentimental Reasons

12. It’s Too Soon to Know

13. Worried Mind

14. Lover’s Moon

15. Route 66

16. True Love

Disc 3

Longbranch/Pennywhistle (1969)

1. Jubilee Anne

2. Run, Boy, Run

3. Rebecca

4. Lucky Love

5. Kite Woman

6. Bring Back Funky Women

7. Star-Spangled Bus

8. Mister, Mister

9. Don’t Talk Now

10. Never Have Enough

Disc 4

DVD – Strange Weather: Live in Dublin

1. Long Hot Summer

2. Peaceful Easy Feeling

3. New Kid in Town

4. The One You Love

5. Strange Weather

6. I’ve Got Mine

7. Medley: Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy

8. Wild Mountain Theme

9. River of Dreams

10. True Love

11. Love in the 21st Century

12. Livin’ Right

13. Smuggler’s Blues

14. The Heat Is On

15. Heartache Tonight

16. Party Town

17. Desperado

You can pre-order Glenn Frey’s Above the Clouds: The Collection here.

