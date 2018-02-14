Festival No 6 unveils full line-up

Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires join The The as headliners

Festival No 6 has announced its full line-up, with Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires joining The The as headliners of the Welsh event.

Taking place in and around the historic village of Portmeirion from September 6-9, Festival No 6 will also feature appearances from Ride, The Charlatans, The Horrors, A Certain Ratio, Gaz Coombes, Gwenno and Anna Calvi.

The festival is renowned for its arts and literary offerings, which this year include Will Self, Jeremy Deller, Viv Albertine and a Mark E Smith tribute.

Full line-up and ticket information is available at the Festival No 6 site.

