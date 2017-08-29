David Bowie’s music hits a billion streams on Spotify

Can you guess what was the most-streamed song of all..?

David Bowie‘s music has reached its billionth stream on Spotify.

The milestone was achieved last Thursday (August 24) with “Heroes” leading the way as his most-streamed solo track of all time on the subscription platform, reports Billboard.

David Bowie’s top 10 tracks from Spotify:

Heroes

Let’s Dance

Space Oddity

Life On Mars

Starman

Rebel Rebel

Moonage Daydream

Changes

Ziggy Stardust

Modern Love

The latest in a series of career-spanning box sets, A New Career In A New Town, which covers the years 1977 – 1982, is due out September 29.

