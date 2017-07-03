The Damned announce Evil Spirits tour

They'll play the UK from January – February 2018

The Damned have announced a UK tour for January to February 2018.

The Evil Spirits tour begins at Newcastle O2 Academy on January 26 and includes a show at London’s O2 Forum.

The line-up for the band is: Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Pinch and Stu West.

The Evil Spirits tour dates are:

26 January: Newcastle O2 Academy

27 January: Dundee Caird Hall

28 January: Glasgow O2 Academy

30 January: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

31 January: Manchester Academy 1

1 February: Birmingham O2 Academy

3 February: Leicester O2 Academy

4 February: Nottingham Rock City

6 February: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

7 February: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

9 February: Cardiff Great Hall

10 February: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

11 February: Bournemouth O2 Academy

13 February: Southampton O2 Guildhall

14 February: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

17 February: London O2 Forum

