Brian Eno announces Music For Installations box set

6xCD / 9xLP set includes hours of rare and unreleased music

A new box set of Brian Eno‘s ‘Music For Installations’ will be released by UMC on May 4.

It features the music that has accompanied Eno’s audio-visual installations in galleries and expos across the world, spanning the period 1985 to the present day. Much of it is previously unreleased and none has ever been pressed to vinyl before.

Music For Installations comes in 6xCD or 9xLP formats, with a ‘super deluxe’ numbered 6xCD edition also available.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Music From Installations

(previously unreleased)

01: ‘Kazakhstan’

Premiered at the Asif Khan-designed installation ‘We Are Energy’ in the UK Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.

02: ‘The Ritan Bells’

Premiered at an installation by Eno at Ritan Park in Beijing, China as part of the British Council’s ‘Sound in the City’ series, 2005.

03: ‘Five Light Paintings’

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Pictures Of Venice’ at the Gallerie Cavallino, in Venice, Italy, 1985.

04: ‘Flower Bells’

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Light Music’ at the Castello Svevo in Bari, Italy, 2017.

77 Million Paintings

(previously unreleased)

01: ‘77 Million Paintings’

Premiered at the inaugural exhibition of ‘77 Million Paintings’ at La Foret Museum Tokyo, Japan, 2006.

Lightness – Music For The Marble Palace

(previously only available as a limited-run CD, via Enostore only)

01: ‘Atmospheric Lightness’

02: ‘Chamber Lightness’

Premiered at the Eno installation ‘Lightness in the Marble Palace’ at The State Russian Museum in St Petersburg, Russia, 1997.



I Dormienti / Kite Stories

(previously only available as separate limited run CDs, via Enostore only)

01: ‘I Dormienti’

Premiered at an eponymous installation by the Italian sculptor Mimmo Paladino at The Undercroft of The Roundhouse in London, 1999.

02: ‘Kites I’

03: ‘Kites II’

04: ‘Kites III’

Premiered at an installation by Brian Eno at the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki, Finland, 1999.

Making Space

(limited-run CD previously only available at Eno installations and on the Lumen website)

01: ‘Needle Click’

02: ‘Light Legs’

03: ‘Flora and Fauna’ / ‘Gleise 581d’

04: ‘New Moons’

05: ‘Vanadium’

06: ‘All The Stars Were Out’

07: ‘Hopeful Timean Intersect’

08: ‘World Without Wind’

09: ‘Delightful Universe (seen from above)’

Compiled by Eno for sale exclusively at his installations, this was first made available while guest artistic director of the Brighton Festival, 2010.

Music For Future Installations

(previously unreleased)

01: ‘Unnoticed Planet’

02: ‘Liquidambar’

03: ‘Sour Evening (Complex Heaven 3)’

04: ‘Surbahar Sleeping Music’

