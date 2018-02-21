Beatles parody band The Rutles announce 2018 tour

Neil Innes and pals take to the road in May and June

Veteran Beatles parodists The Rutles have announced a rare UK tour for May and June.

Original members Neil Innes (AKA Ron Nasty) and John Halsey (AKA Barrington Womble) will be joined by ‘Rutling’ Ken Thornton, Phil Jackson and Jay Goodrich.

According to the press release, “They will be bringing their own unique brand of musical ‘Pork Pies’ to the beleaguered and bewildered British Isles. No other ‘Tribute’ band distributes joy or writes their own songs or tops the charts of ‘Make Believe’ quite like these jolly foot-tapping Economists of Truth. By ‘Popular Demand’, these Grandees of Delusion will be Taking Back Control of Bare-Faced Fibbing, saluting the Sovereignty of Silliness and ceremoniously reinstating the Obvious.”

Full tour dates are as follows:

May 2018

Tue 08- Royal Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall

Wed 09- London, The Garage

Thur 10- Brighton, Komedia

Sat 12- Margate Rock & Blues 2018 at Margate Winter Gardens

Sun 13- Bristol, Fleece

Mon 14- Abergavenny, Borough Theatre

Thur 17- Evesham, The Iron Road

Fri 18- Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Sat 19- Godalming, Wilfrid Noyce Centre

Mon 21- Bilston (Wolverhampton), Robin 2

Tue 22- Cambridge, Junction

Wed 23- Hull, Fruit

Fri 25- Newcastle, Cluny

Sat 26- Glasgow, Oran Mor

Sun 27- Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Wed 30- Morecambe, Platform

Thu 31- Carlisle, Old Fire Station

June 2018

Fri 01- Liverpool, Music Room at Philharmonic

Sat 02- Hertford Corn Exchange

Sat 16- Caernarfon, Galeri Caernarfon

Sun 17- Foxton Locks Festival

