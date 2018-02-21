Beatles parody band The Rutles announce 2018 tour

Neil Innes and pals take to the road in May and June
Veteran Beatles parodists The Rutles have announced a rare UK tour for May and June.
Original members Neil Innes (AKA Ron Nasty) and John Halsey (AKA Barrington Womble) will be joined by ‘Rutling’ Ken Thornton, Phil Jackson and Jay Goodrich.
According to the press release, “They will be bringing their own unique brand of musical ‘Pork Pies’ to the beleaguered and bewildered British Isles. No other ‘Tribute’ band distributes joy or writes their own songs or tops the charts of ‘Make Believe’ quite like these jolly foot-tapping Economists of Truth. By ‘Popular Demand’, these Grandees of Delusion will be Taking Back Control of Bare-Faced Fibbing, saluting the Sovereignty of Silliness and ceremoniously reinstating the Obvious.”
Full tour dates are as follows:
May 2018
Tue 08- Royal Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall
Wed 09- London, The Garage
Thur 10- Brighton, Komedia
Sat 12- Margate Rock & Blues 2018 at Margate Winter Gardens
Sun 13- Bristol, Fleece
Mon 14- Abergavenny, Borough Theatre
Thur 17- Evesham, The Iron Road
Fri 18- Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Sat 19- Godalming, Wilfrid Noyce Centre
Mon 21- Bilston (Wolverhampton), Robin 2
Tue 22- Cambridge, Junction
Wed 23- Hull, Fruit
Fri 25- Newcastle, Cluny
Sat 26- Glasgow, Oran Mor
Sun 27- Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
Wed 30- Morecambe, Platform
Thu 31- Carlisle, Old Fire Station
June 2018
Fri 01- Liverpool, Music Room at Philharmonic
Sat 02- Hertford Corn Exchange
Sat 16- Caernarfon, Galeri Caernarfon
Sun 17- Foxton Locks Festival
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut
The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.