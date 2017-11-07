Ask Michael McDonald

From the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan to Grizzly Bear and Thundercat... now the singer-songwriter answers your questions

With a new album Wide Open on sale now and a run of UK dates coming up in March, Michael McDonald is a busy man at present. Fortunately, he will make time to answer your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’ve always wanted to ask the esteemed singer-songwriter?

Can he share a favourite memory of Walter Becker?

What was it like working with Thundercat?

Has he ever owned a yacht?

Send up your questions by noon, Monday, November 20 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

The best questions, and Michael’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

