Arctic Monkeys announce September UK tour

Support comes from The Lemon Twigs
Last week, Arctic Monkeys revealed that their new album – entitled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – will be released on May 11. Read more about that here.
Now they’ve followed that up by announcing a UK arena tour for September, on which they’ll be supported by The Lemon Twigs. Full dates below:
Thursday 6th Manchester, Manchester Arena
Friday 7th Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sunday 9th London, The O2
Monday 10th London, The O2
Saturday 15th Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
Tuesday 18th Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
Wednesday 19th Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
Monday 24th Dublin, 3Arena
Thursday 27th Newcastle upon Tyne, Metro Radio Arena
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (April 13). Visit the Arctic Monkeys site for ticket info for all shows.
