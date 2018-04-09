Arctic Monkeys announce September UK tour

Support comes from The Lemon Twigs

Last week, Arctic Monkeys revealed that their new album – entitled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – will be released on May 11. Read more about that here.

Now they’ve followed that up by announcing a UK arena tour for September, on which they’ll be supported by The Lemon Twigs. Full dates below:

Thursday 6th Manchester, Manchester Arena

Friday 7th Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 9th London, The O2

Monday 10th London, The O2

Saturday 15th Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

Tuesday 18th Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Wednesday 19th Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Monday 24th Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday 27th Newcastle upon Tyne, Metro Radio Arena

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (April 13). Visit the Arctic Monkeys site for ticket info for all shows.

