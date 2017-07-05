Watch Arcade Fire debut new song, “Chemistry” at intimate London gig

The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album, Everything Now

Arcade Fire debuted a new song, “Chemistry“, during an intimate gig last night [July 4, 2017] at London’s York Hall.

The show was part of the band’s Infinite Content tour in support of their upcoming album Everything Now, from which “Chemistry” is taken.

The band’s 17-song set included “Rebellion (Lies)”, “Neighbourhood #2 (Laika)” and “Wake Up” from their debut, Funeral, alongside material from their subsequent albums.

Arcade Fire played:

Everything Now

Rebellion (Lies)

Neighborhood #2 (Laika) (Tour Debut)

Here Comes the Night Time

Chemistry (Live Debut)

Signs of Life

No Cars Go

We Used to Wait (Tour Debut)

Neon Bible

Ready to Start

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Wake Up

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.