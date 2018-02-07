The The announce more UK shows for September

Matt Johnson's band make their long-awaited live comeback this summer

The The have announced details of a short UK tour in September, in addition to their three sold-out shows in London. The concerts mark the band’s return to the live arena after 16 years away.

The The‘s full 2018 touring itinerary is now as follows:

JUNE

1st Denmark, Heartland Festival

2nd Stockholm, Münchenbryggeriet

5th London, Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

6th London, Brixton Academy (SOLD OUT)

7th London, Troxy (SOLD OUT)

JULY

7th Dublin, Iveagh Gardens

SEPTEMBER

4th Glasgow, Barrowlands

5th Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

7th Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

8th Portmeirion, Festival No.6

9th Bristol, St. Philip’s Gate Arena

Tickets for the dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 9). They are available here for Glasgow and here for Birmingham and Bristol.

In 2015, Matt Johnson told Uncut that he was working on a new The The album that he hoped would be “a new start for my career”.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.