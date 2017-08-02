The Who announce Maximum As & Bs box set

Plus Pete Townshend's demo and outtake collections Scoop series on vinyl
The Who have announced details of a new box set consisting of the bands A sides, B sides and EPs.
The 5 CD set features 86 tracks from the Brunswick, Reaction, Track and Polydor labels accompanied by a 48-page booklet, with track-by-track annotation, period photos and memorabilia.
It will be released by UMC-Polydor on October 27.
THE WHO MAXIMUM As &Bs TRACKLISTING:
DISC 1
Zoot Suit
I’m the Face
I Can’t Explain
Bald Headed Woman
Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
Daddy Rolling Stone
My Generation
Shout and Shimmy
Circles (AKA ‘Instant Party’)
Instant Party Mixture
A Legal Matter
The Kids Are Alright
The Ox
La-La-La Lies
The Good’s Gone
DISC 2
Substitute
Circles
Waltz For A Pig
I’m A Boy
In The City
Disguises
Batman
Bucket T
Barbara Ann
Happy Jack
I’ve Been Away
Pictures Of Lily
Doctor, Doctor
The Last Time
Under My Thumb
I Can See For Miles
Someone’s Coming
Dogs
Call Me Lightning
Magic Bus
Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
DISC 3
Pinball Wizard
Dogs Part Two
The Seeker
Here For More
Summertime Blues
Heaven And Hell
See Me Feel Me / Listening To You
Overture From Tommy
Christmas
I’m Free
Won’t Get Fooled Again
Don’t Know Myself
Let’s See Action
When I Was A Boy
Join Together
Baby Don’t You Do It
Relay
Wasp Man
DISC 4
5:15
Water
Listening To You / See Me Feel Me (Soundtrack Version)
Overture (Soundtrack Version)
Squeeze Box
Success Story
Who Are You
Had Enough
Long Live Rock
My Wife (Live)
5:15 (Soundtrack Version)
I’m One (Soundtrack Version)
You Better You Bet
The Quiet One
Don’t Let Go The Coat
You
DISC 5
Athena
A Man Is A Man
Eminence Front
It’s Your Turn
Twist And Shout (Live
I Can’t Explain (Live)
Bony Maronie (Live)
Join Together (Live)
I Can See For Miles (Live)
Behind Blue Eyes (Live)
Real Good Looking Boy
Old Red Wine
Wire & Glass EP – Side A (5 x tracks)
Wire & Glass EP – Side B – Mirror Door
Be Lucky
I Can’t Explain (2014 Stereo remix)
Meanwhile, Pete Townshend‘s demo and outtake collections Scoop, Another Scoop and Scoop 3 will be reissued as limited edition coloured vinyl editions on August 18. These have been newly remastered at Abbey Road with the LPs remastered at half speed and pressed on pink (Scoop), yellow (Another Scoop) and light blue (Scoop 3) vinyl. CD sets will also be available.
SCOOP 2LP (pink vinyl) tracklisting:
SIDE ONE
So Sad About Us / Brr
Squeeze Box
Zelda
Politician
Dirty Water
Circles (Instant Party)
Piano: Tipperary
SIDE TWO
Unused Piano: Quadrophenia
Melancholia
Bargain
Things Have Changed
Popular
Behind Blue Eyes
SIDE THREE
Magic Bus
Cache Cache
Cookin’
You’re So Clever
Body Language
Initial Machine Experiments
SIDE FOUR
Mary
Recorders
ANOTHER SCOOP (yellow vinyl) tracklisting:
SIDE ONE
You Better You Bet
Girl In A Suitcase
Brooklyn Kids
Pinball Wizard
Football Fugue
Happy Jack
SIDE TWO
Substitute
Long Live Rock
Call Me Lightning
Holly Like Ivy
Begin The Beguine
Vicious Interlude
La La La Lies
Cat Snatch
SIDE THREE
Prelude #556
Baraque Ippanese
Praying The Game
Driftin’ Blues
Christmas
Pictures Of Lily
Don’t Let Go The Coat
SIDE FOUR
The Kids Are Alright
Prelude, The Right to Write
Never Ask Me
Ask Yourself
The Ferryman
The Shout
SCOOP 3 (light blue vinyl) tracklisting:
SIDE ONE
Can You See The Real Me
Dirty Water
Commonwealth Boys
Theme 015
Marty Robbins
I Like It The Way It Is
SIDE TWO
Theme 016
No Way Out (However Much I Booze)
Collings
Parvardigar
Sea And Sand
971104 Arpeggio Piano
SIDE THREE
Theme 017
I Am Afraid
Maxims For Lunch
Wistful
Eminence Front
Lonely Words
SIDE FOUR
Prelude 970519
Iron Man Recitative
Tough Boys
Did You Steal My Money?
Can You Really Dance?
SIDE FIVE
Variations On Dirty Jobs
All Lovers Are Deranged
Elephants
Wired To The Moon – Pt. 2
How Can You Do It Alone
Poem Disturbed
SIDE SIX
Squirm Squirm
Outlive The Dinosaur
Teresa
Man And Machines
It’s In Ya
