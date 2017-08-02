The Who announce Maximum As & Bs box set

Plus Pete Townshend's demo and outtake collections Scoop series on vinyl

The Who have announced details of a new box set consisting of the bands A sides, B sides and EPs.

The 5 CD set features 86 tracks from the Brunswick, Reaction, Track and Polydor labels accompanied by a 48-page booklet, with track-by-track annotation, period photos and memorabilia.

It will be released by UMC-Polydor on October 27.

THE WHO MAXIMUM As &Bs TRACKLISTING:

DISC 1

Zoot Suit

I’m the Face

I Can’t Explain

Bald Headed Woman

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

Daddy Rolling Stone

My Generation

Shout and Shimmy

Circles (AKA ‘Instant Party’)

Instant Party Mixture

A Legal Matter

The Kids Are Alright

The Ox

La-La-La Lies

The Good’s Gone

DISC 2

Substitute

Circles

Waltz For A Pig

I’m A Boy

In The City

Disguises

Batman

Bucket T

Barbara Ann

Happy Jack

I’ve Been Away

Pictures Of Lily

Doctor, Doctor

The Last Time

Under My Thumb

I Can See For Miles

Someone’s Coming

Dogs

Call Me Lightning

Magic Bus

Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

DISC 3

Pinball Wizard

Dogs Part Two

The Seeker

Here For More

Summertime Blues

Heaven And Hell

See Me Feel Me / Listening To You

Overture From Tommy

Christmas

I’m Free

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Don’t Know Myself

Let’s See Action

When I Was A Boy

Join Together

Baby Don’t You Do It

Relay

Wasp Man

DISC 4

5:15

Water

Listening To You / See Me Feel Me (Soundtrack Version)

Overture (Soundtrack Version)

Squeeze Box

Success Story

Who Are You

Had Enough

Long Live Rock

My Wife (Live)

5:15 (Soundtrack Version)

I’m One (Soundtrack Version)

You Better You Bet

The Quiet One

Don’t Let Go The Coat

You

DISC 5

Athena

A Man Is A Man

Eminence Front

It’s Your Turn

Twist And Shout (Live

I Can’t Explain (Live)

Bony Maronie (Live)

Join Together (Live)

I Can See For Miles (Live)

Behind Blue Eyes (Live)

Real Good Looking Boy

Old Red Wine

Wire & Glass EP – Side A (5 x tracks)

Wire & Glass EP – Side B – Mirror Door

Be Lucky

I Can’t Explain (2014 Stereo remix)

Meanwhile, Pete Townshend‘s demo and outtake collections Scoop, Another Scoop and Scoop 3 will be reissued as limited edition coloured vinyl editions on August 18. These have been newly remastered at Abbey Road with the LPs remastered at half speed and pressed on pink (Scoop), yellow (Another Scoop) and light blue (Scoop 3) vinyl. CD sets will also be available.

SCOOP 2LP (pink vinyl) tracklisting:

SIDE ONE

So Sad About Us / Brr

Squeeze Box

Zelda

Politician

Dirty Water

Circles (Instant Party)

Piano: Tipperary

SIDE TWO

Unused Piano: Quadrophenia

Melancholia

Bargain

Things Have Changed

Popular

Behind Blue Eyes

SIDE THREE

Magic Bus

Cache Cache

Cookin’

You’re So Clever

Body Language

Initial Machine Experiments

SIDE FOUR

Mary

Recorders

ANOTHER SCOOP (yellow vinyl) tracklisting:

SIDE ONE

You Better You Bet

Girl In A Suitcase

Brooklyn Kids

Pinball Wizard

Football Fugue

Happy Jack

SIDE TWO

Substitute

Long Live Rock

Call Me Lightning

Holly Like Ivy

Begin The Beguine

Vicious Interlude

La La La Lies

Cat Snatch

SIDE THREE

Prelude #556

Baraque Ippanese

Praying The Game

Driftin’ Blues

Christmas

Pictures Of Lily

Don’t Let Go The Coat

SIDE FOUR

The Kids Are Alright

Prelude, The Right to Write

Never Ask Me

Ask Yourself

The Ferryman

The Shout

SCOOP 3 (light blue vinyl) tracklisting:

SIDE ONE

Can You See The Real Me

Dirty Water

Commonwealth Boys

Theme 015

Marty Robbins

I Like It The Way It Is

SIDE TWO

Theme 016

No Way Out (However Much I Booze)

Collings

Parvardigar

Sea And Sand

971104 Arpeggio Piano

SIDE THREE

Theme 017

I Am Afraid

Maxims For Lunch

Wistful

Eminence Front

Lonely Words

SIDE FOUR

Prelude 970519

Iron Man Recitative

Tough Boys

Did You Steal My Money?

Can You Really Dance?

SIDE FIVE

Variations On Dirty Jobs

All Lovers Are Deranged

Elephants

Wired To The Moon – Pt. 2

How Can You Do It Alone

Poem Disturbed

SIDE SIX

Squirm Squirm

Outlive The Dinosaur

Teresa

Man And Machines

It’s In Ya

