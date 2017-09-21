Nico! Shirley Collins! The Slits!

There's a strong line-up of music films at this year's London film festivals

Pleased to say, fans of music films are spoiled over the next few weeks, with a strong selection of docs and drams showing at two imminent London film festivals.

Raindance – which runs from September 20 – October 1 – kicks off a solid line-up with On The Sly: In Search Of The Family Stone, which I wrote about recently in Uncut, and Teenage Superstars, Grant McPhee’s look at Glasgow’s indie music scene in the mid-Eighties.

Things move swiftly on with Stooge – a film about Robert Pargiter, Iggy Pop’s No1 fan – and Melody Makers, about my alma mater though, mercifully, it focuses on a period long before I turned up to spoil the party. Interestingly, there’s also a doc on PiL called The Public Image Is Rotten – though, alas, I can’t find a trailer for it at the moment.

On The Sly: In Search Of The Family Stone

Teenage Superstars

Stooge

Melody Maker

The Public Image Is Rotten



Meanwhile, over at the BFI London Film Festival – which runs from October 4 – 15 – you can see the splendid documentary on England’s first lady of folk, The Ballad Of Shirley Collins, and a film about another of music’s grande dame – Marianne Faithfull, as captured by Sandrine Bonnaire.

One film I am very much looking forward to is Nico, 88, which appears to cover the same period as James Edward Young’s excellent book, Nico: Songs They Never Play On The Radio. There’s also a documentary on The Slits, G-Funk and – this looks pretty essential – Bamseom Seoul Pirates Inferno, about Korean punk band, Bamseom Pirates. Sample lyric: “Grandma our roof is leaking / Don’t worry son, Twitter will save us!” For more heartwarming fare, there’s The Drummer And The Keeper – the first feature from former musician, Nick Kelly.

I hope you agree, it looks like there’s plenty out there to enjoy.

The Ballad Of Shirley Collins

Faithfull



Nico, 88

Here to be Heard: The Story Of The Slits

Bamseom Seoul Pirates Inferno

G Funk

The Drummer and the Keeper

