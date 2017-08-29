Bob Dylan’s new concert film documents his “born again” era

Trouble No More is due to screen during this year's New York Film Festival

A new documentary on Bob Dylan is due to screen during the New York Film Festival.

Variety reports that the film Trouble No More, is due to screen during the New York Film Festival.

The Festival has carried a break-down of the film, which is scheduled for Monday, October 2:

“This very special film consists of truly electrifying video footage, much of it thought to have been lost for years and all newly restored, shot at shows in Toronto and Buffalo on the last leg of the ’79-’80 tour (with an amazing band: Muscle Shoals veteran Spooner Oldham and Terry Young on keyboards, Little Feat’s Fred Tackett on guitar, Tim Drummond on bass, the legendary Jim Keltner on drums and Clydie King, Gwen Evans, Mona Lisa Young, Regina McCrary and Mary Elizabeth Bridges on vocals) interspersed with sermons written by Luc Sante and beautifully delivered by Michael Shannon.”

The film is directed by Jennifer Lebeau and runs just shy of an hour.

In connected news, Pitchfork notes that there’s a companion book coming, too: Trouble In Mind: Bob Dylan’s Gospel Years – What Really Happened, and you can find some further info about that over on the book’s Amazon page.

Uncut has covered this period before – in a mammoth, two-part exploration of Dylan’s Eighties. You can read part one by clicking here and part two by clicking here.

