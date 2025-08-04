Goodness gracious, so audacious! Edwyn Collins has been delighting us with his wit, insouciance and songwriting excellence ever since spearheading ‘the sound of young Scotland’ with Orange Juice back in the early 1980s.

From practically inventing indie, to a surprise global smash with “A Girl Like You“, to a miraculous third act following his recovery from two cerebral haemorrhages, Collins remains an inspirational figure.

Advertisement

Earlier this year he released his 10th solo album, Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation – and in September, he’ll embark on ‘The Testimonial Tour‘, his last ever lap around the UK (see here for the full list of dates).

But first, he’s kindly consented to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a true indie hero? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Thursday (August 7) and Edwyn will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.