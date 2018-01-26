The 4th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Tomorrow's hits today - from the Uncut office stereo!

Afternoon! Lots of good stuff here, I think. Please find new tracks from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Wooden Shjips and Julian Casablancas; blues from Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite; a longish diversion into electronica courtesy of Hirotaka Shirotsubaki + Sleepland, Eric Chenaux and Fever Ray. What else? Kali Uchis mighty hook-up with Bootsy Collins and Tyler The Creator, more Jack White and some fine post-rock from Oneida.

It also behoves me to remind you of the excellent magazines we’ve produced recently. There’s our current issue featuring My Bloody Valentine, Joan Baez and more while earlier this week we debuted our Ultimate Genre Guide to Glam. And our latest Ultimate Music Guide pays tribute to Tom Petty.

1.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

“American Guilt”

(Jagjaguwar)

2.

Kali Uchis

“After The Storm” feat. Bootsy Collins and Tyler The Creator

(Virgin)

3.

Wooden Shjips

“Staring At The Sun”

(Thrill Jockey)

4.

Amaya Laucirica

“All Of Our Time”

(Opposite Number)

5.

Mélissa Laveaux

“Nan Fon Bwa”

(Nø Førmat!)

6.

JD McPherson

“Lucky Penny”

(New West Records)

7.

Virginia Wing and Xam Duo

“Person To Person”

(Fire)

8.

Fever Ray

“Part V: Wanna Slip”

(Rabid Records)

9.

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

“No Mercy In This Land”

(Anti-)

10.

Hirotaka Shirotsubaki + Sleepland

“at a preserve”

(Bandcamp)

11.

The Voidz

“Leave It In My Dreams”

(RCA)

12.

The Beat Escape

“Sign Of Age”

(Bella Union)

13.

Eric Chenaux

“Wild Moon”

(Constellation)

14.

Oneida

“All In Due Time”

(Joyful Noise Recordings)

15.

Jack White

“Corporation”

(Third Man)

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock's 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.